Secure passwords made simple.
Strong, unique passwords generated for all your accounts, seamlessly synced across your devices.
Go secure
Using strong, unique passwords have never been more important.
We can no longer depend on sticky notes and reused passwords with minor tweaks to keep our accounts secure. We rely on them too much.
5 Billion accounts hacked, and counting
If one account is hacked, they all get hacked
Weak or hacked passwords cause 81% of data breaches
All your accounts in one secure place.
Add all your accounts and change to strong and unique passwords.
Import all your accounts. Instantly.
Use Deseat.me to add the accounts you want to keep in an instant.
Get started →
Passwords
Some jobs are for computers.
It's not your job to create and remember passwords. That's what our apps are for.
Get secure passwords →
Enforcing strong and unique passwords
69.4 bits of entropy 1
No human interference
Bring your passwords anywhere.
Sign in on websites and apps by simply being you.
Sign in on websites with one click.
Autofill and Sign in on websites with the push of a button, regardless of what browser you are using.
Get started →
Private by design
Encrypted with three credentials, giving you a Zero Trust architecture.
Security design that enforces privacy through encryption and proven mathematical principles.
Master Password, Account ID and Secret Key
Locally generated and stored
End-to-End encrypted
Security
Powered by the webs most advanced cryptography.
We believe it's important to keep our fundemental parts open for security experts to review.
Check us out on GitHub↗
WebCrypto from W3C
500,000 iterations of PBKDF-2
AES-256-GCM